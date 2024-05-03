United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 67.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $9.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE UPS opened at $147.22 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

