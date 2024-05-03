United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $669.06. The stock had a trading volume of 230,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,093. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $683.20 and its 200 day moving average is $585.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

