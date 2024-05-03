Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Unitil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Unitil has a payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unitil to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

UTL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Unitil has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $58.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a market cap of $846.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $151.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

