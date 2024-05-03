Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $156.32, but opened at $171.00. Universal Display shares last traded at $165.70, with a volume of 121,402 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.95.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

