USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Director Ramon A. Rodriguez Acquires 900 Shares of Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) Director Ramon A. Rodriguez bought 900 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,062.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

USCB Financial Price Performance

USCB opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $234.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.35. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,306,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in USCB Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 31,238 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in USCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in USCB Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

USCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on USCB

USCB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.