USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Director Ramon A. Rodriguez Acquires 900 Shares of Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) Director Ramon A. Rodriguez bought 900 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,062.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
USCB Financial Price Performance
USCB opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $234.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.35. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
USCB Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
USCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
USCB Financial Company Profile
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
