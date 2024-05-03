Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE UTZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.41. 57,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,109. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $1,641,622.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,299,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $72,407.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,031,861.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $1,641,622.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,556,154 shares in the company, valued at $63,299,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,181 shares of company stock worth $10,754,925. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,428.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Articles

