Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $185.00 at TD Cowen

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.40.

NYSE VLO opened at $157.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average of $141.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

