VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF (ASX:LEND) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.16

VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF (ASX:LEND – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.
VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF Price Performance
