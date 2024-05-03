Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4,636.0% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 60,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 141,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,198,000 after buying an additional 14,469 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $164.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.35 and a 200-day moving average of $159.46. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.