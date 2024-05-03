Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,142,000 after purchasing an additional 247,124 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,961 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,979,000 after purchasing an additional 119,645 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,657,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,462.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

