Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VGK opened at $65.54 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.