Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lifted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,336 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after purchasing an additional 702,393 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,089,000 after purchasing an additional 296,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,198,000 after purchasing an additional 784,306 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,419,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.