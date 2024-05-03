Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 546,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 13.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $40,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.