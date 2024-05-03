Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after buying an additional 314,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $70.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

