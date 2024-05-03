Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

