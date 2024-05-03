Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 109.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $107.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.71. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

