Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.43, but opened at $14.57. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 273,337 shares.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000.

Varex Imaging Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $631.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.