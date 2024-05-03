Velas Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.74 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $40.74 million and approximately $918,322.16 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00056663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021923 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,585,558,490 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

