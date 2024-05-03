Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 414 961 1437 61 2.40

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.59% -7.17% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors -5.11% -361.74% -1.72%

Volatility & Risk

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ peers have a beta of -88.93, indicating that their average share price is 8,993% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -10.78 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $3.93 billion $14.19 million 5.75

Verde Clean Fuels’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels peers beat Verde Clean Fuels on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

