Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0872 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of NYSE VET traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. 383,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,293. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.04. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

