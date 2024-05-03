Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Posts Earnings Results

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 64.71% and a net margin of 5.68%.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.91 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Via Renewables in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Via Renewables during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Via Renewables during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Via Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.