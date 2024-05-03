Viavi Solutions’ (VIAV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

VIAV stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

