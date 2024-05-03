Victor L. Lund Sells 1,011 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Victor L. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. 492,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $92,331,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 430.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,741 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,350,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 2,178.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 234,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 224,192 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

