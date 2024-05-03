Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 174,613 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,627,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Lakeland Financial worth $106,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 10,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In related news, CEO David M. Findlay sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $783,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Findlay sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $783,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,283. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.69. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

