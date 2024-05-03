Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 81,771 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,771 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.07% of Rogers worth $100,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pertento Partners LLP grew its position in Rogers by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 212,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $19,085,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 120,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,945,000 after buying an additional 37,456 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Rogers by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 116,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 137.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Performance

Rogers stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.92. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $173.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Rogers Profile

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.40). Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.