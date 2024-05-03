Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 97,346 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,346 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $98,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 8.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

OGS stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

