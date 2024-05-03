Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 114,789 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $126,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,941,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 19.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,823.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,823.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,620 shares in the company, valued at $448,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $1,202,284.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,681,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,532,959. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $131.18.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.