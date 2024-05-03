Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $105.04 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,886,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,622 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.17% of Verint Systems worth $105,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 13,778.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 217,566 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

VRNT stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 106.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $468,194.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $468,194.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,051,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,752,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,988 shares of company stock worth $4,873,715. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

