Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $96.67 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Automatic Data Processing worth $96,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 202,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,637,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 131,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,829 shares of company stock worth $965,274 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.13. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

