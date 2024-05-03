Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $97.34 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of McKesson worth $97,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCK opened at $530.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $352.34 and a 12 month high of $544.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $530.13 and a 200-day moving average of $491.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.71.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

