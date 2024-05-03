Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $120,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. CWM LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

FCPT opened at $24.09 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.97%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

