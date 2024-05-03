Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 292,710 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 139.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,710 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Caterpillar worth $148,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,769 shares of company stock worth $11,508,906. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $331.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

