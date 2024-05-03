Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 52,633 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Diamondback Energy worth $103,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,380,000 after purchasing an additional 441,411 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.53.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $197.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.91. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

