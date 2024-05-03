Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 264,912 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 869,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 264,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $95,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 8,766.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after buying an additional 1,068,748 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in 3M by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,630,000 after buying an additional 506,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in 3M by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $178,713,000 after buying an additional 438,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in 3M by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,062,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,337,000 after buying an additional 371,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

3M Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $96.84 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

