Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,838 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Arista Networks worth $108,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $5,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $5,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total value of $1,212,559.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,532 shares in the company, valued at $488,543,314.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,514 shares of company stock worth $95,369,397 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $261.86 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $307.74. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.