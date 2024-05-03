Victory Capital (VCTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Victory Capital to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Victory Capital stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

