Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 466,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 696,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

COCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $350,229.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 645,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,161,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $64,178.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 640,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $350,229.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 645,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,161,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,536. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vita Coco by 1,289.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 1,237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.18.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

