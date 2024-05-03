Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov Sells 315,000 Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$390,285.00.

RML stock remained flat at C$1.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,568. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$721.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.40. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$1.31.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

