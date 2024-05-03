Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov Sells 315,000 Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Stock

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$390,285.00.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

RML stock remained flat at C$1.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,568. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$721.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.40. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$1.31.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML)

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.