Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.0 million-$750.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.0 million. Vontier also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.44. 759,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,975. Vontier has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

