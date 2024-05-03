voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Performance

NYSE VJET opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. voxeljet has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

