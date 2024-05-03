Vuzix (VUZI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 413.47%.
Vuzix Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VUZI
About Vuzix
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vuzix
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.