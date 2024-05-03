Vuzix (VUZI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 413.47%.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

In other news, Director Timothy Heydenreich Harned acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 186,016 shares in the company, valued at $243,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $54,375. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

