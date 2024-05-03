Wajax Co. (WJX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 3rd

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of WJX traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.07. 114,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of C$608.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$21.63 and a 1-year high of C$34.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.88.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of C$542.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 3.9178404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WJX. TD Securities increased their target price on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Wajax from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wajax

Wajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.