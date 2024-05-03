Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to Issue $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $94.20 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WD. Wedbush cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,978.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,978.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,328,255. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

