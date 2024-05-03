Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 121.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 286,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.4% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 62.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,331,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,034,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

