Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s current price.

WD has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of WD stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.54. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average is $91.41.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,876,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,965,365.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,876,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,965,365.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,886,730.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,328,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

