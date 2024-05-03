Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Block (NYSE:SQ)

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SQ. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Shares of SQ traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,856,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,067,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.57. Block has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Analysts predict that Block will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at $15,231,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Block by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Block by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Block by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 89,744 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 9.7% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

