Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

W has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on W

Wayfair Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of W traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,621. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 3.32.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $220,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $220,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,222 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.