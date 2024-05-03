Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.44.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock traded up $11.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.56. The company had a trading volume of 123,061,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,496,973. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

