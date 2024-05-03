Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $285.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.50.

Shares of CYBR traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.98. 545,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,913. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $125.15 and a one year high of $283.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.99 and a 200-day moving average of $225.45.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,427,000 after buying an additional 53,593 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

