Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Get UDR alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Stock Up 0.2 %

UDR Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $37.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. UDR has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $44.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 3,730.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,376 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after purchasing an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in UDR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,878,000 after buying an additional 403,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.